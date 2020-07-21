Benchmark Co. Reiterates Buy on MTBC Shares, Sees 37% Upside For The Stock

Uncategorized

In a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Benchmark Co. analyst Bill Sutherland reiterated a Buy rating on MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC)with a price target of $15, which represents a potential upside of 37% from where the stock is currently trading.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Bill Sutherland has a yearly average return of -7.8% and a 41.0% success rate. Sutherland has a average return when recommending MTBC, and is ranked #6148 out of 6806 analysts.

All the 4 analysts polled by TipRanks rate Mtbc, Inc. stock a Buy. With a return potential of 19.4%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $13.08.