Benchmark Co. Reiterates Buy on Boeing Shares, Sees 40% Upside For The Stock

Uncategorized

In a research report issued on 4/29, Benchmark Co. analyst Josh Sullivan reiterated a Buy rating on Boeing (NYSE:BA)with a price target of $180, which implies an upside of 40% from current levels.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Josh Sullivan has a yearly average return of 9.9% and a 64.2% success rate. Sullivan has a 24.9% average return when recommending BA, and is ranked #555 out of 6559 analysts.

Out of the 24 analysts polled by TipRanks, 7 rate Boeing Company stock a Buy, 15 rate the stock a Hold and 2 recommend Sell. With a return potential of 63.2%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $210.43.