Benchmark Co. Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on One Stop Systems (OSS)

In a report issued on May 15, Ruben Roy from Benchmark Co. reiterated a Buy rating on One Stop Systems (NASDAQ: OSS), with a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.79.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for One Stop Systems with a $4.00 average price target, representing a 133.9% upside. In a report issued on June 10, Roth Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.50 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 67.6% success rate. Roy covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Silicon Laboratories, Lattice Semicon, and Synopsys.

The company has a one-year high of $3.25 and a one-year low of $0.59. Currently, One Stop Systems has an average volume of 78.87K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of OSS in relation to earlier this year.

One Stop Systems, Inc. engages in the designing, manufacturing and marketing of computing systems and components. Its products include GPU Acceleration, Flash Systems, Servers, Expansion Systems, CPCLe/PXle, Magma Thunderbolt Expansion and Quadro eGPU, Rugged tablets & Handhelds and Legacy. The company was founded by Stephen D. Cooper and Mark Gunn in 1998 and is headquartered in Escondido, CA.