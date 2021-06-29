Benchmark Co. Keeps a Buy Rating on Nephros (NEPH)

Uncategorized

In a report issued on May 10, Robert Wasserman from Benchmark Co. reiterated a Buy rating on Nephros (NASDAQ: NEPH), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.68.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nephros with a $14.25 average price target, representing a 50.0% upside. In a report issued on May 2, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Wasserman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 38.7% success rate. Wasserman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Emergent Biosolutions, and BioLife Solutions.

Based on Nephros’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.74 million and GAAP net loss of $596K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.53 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.16 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NEPH in relation to earlier this year.

Nephros, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines. The Renal Products segment comprises of SRP, which is focused on the development of medical device products for patients with renal disease, including a second-generation HDF system for the treatment of patients with ESRD. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water, bicarbonate concentrate and blood. The company was founded on April 3, 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, NJ.