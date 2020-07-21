Benchmark Co. Believes Won’t Stop Here

Uncategorized

Benchmark Co. analyst Bill Sutherland reiterated a Buy rating on MTBC (NASDAQ: MTBC) on July 10 and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.95, close to its 52-week high of $11.84.

MTBC has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.46, which is a 23.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 2, Roth Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Sutherland has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.8% and a 41.0% success rate. Sutherland covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Surgery Partners, LHC Group, and Amedisys.

The company has a one-year high of $11.84 and a one-year low of $3.25. Currently, MTBC has an average volume of 160.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 78 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MTBC in relation to earlier this year.

MTBC, Inc. is a healthcare information technology company, which engages in the provision of web-based solutions and business services to healthcare providers. It operates through the Healthcare Information Technology (IT) and Practice Management segments. The Healthcare IT segment includes revenue cycle management and other services. The Practice management segment involves in the management of three medical practices. The company was founded by Mahmud Ul Haq on September 28, 2001 and is headquartered in Somerset, NJ.