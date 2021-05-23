BELLUS Health (BLU) Receives a Buy from Evercore ISI

In a report issued on May 21, Joshua Schimmer from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on BELLUS Health (BLU – Research Report), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Schimmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 53.7% success rate. Schimmer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, and Finch Therapeutics Group.

BELLUS Health has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.00, a 131.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $12.03 and a one-year low of $2.01. Currently, BELLUS Health has an average volume of 786.3K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

BELLUS Health, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.