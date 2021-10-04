October 4, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

BELLUS Health (BLU) Gets a Buy Rating from LifeSci Capital

By Jason Carr

LifeSci Capital analyst Sam Slutsky maintained a Buy rating on BELLUS Health (BLUResearch Report) on August 4 and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Slutsky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 45.8% success rate. Slutsky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catalyst Biosciences, Cogent Biosciences, and Sierra Oncology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BELLUS Health is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.55, representing a 71.8% upside. In a report issued on July 29, BTIG also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on BELLUS Health’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4,000 and GAAP net loss of $17.83 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4,000 and had a GAAP net loss of $8.42 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

BELLUS Health, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019