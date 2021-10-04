BELLUS Health (BLU) Gets a Buy Rating from LifeSci Capital

LifeSci Capital analyst Sam Slutsky maintained a Buy rating on BELLUS Health (BLU – Research Report) on August 4 and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Slutsky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 45.8% success rate. Slutsky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catalyst Biosciences, Cogent Biosciences, and Sierra Oncology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BELLUS Health is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.55, representing a 71.8% upside. In a report issued on July 29, BTIG also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Based on BELLUS Health’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4,000 and GAAP net loss of $17.83 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4,000 and had a GAAP net loss of $8.42 million.

BELLUS Health, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.