BellRing Brands (BRBR) Receives a Buy from Jefferies

In a report released today, Robert Dickerson from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on BellRing Brands (BRBR – Research Report), with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 59.2% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Simply Good Foods Company, Mondelez International, and Lamb Weston Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BellRing Brands is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.29, representing a 17.5% upside. In a report issued on July 29, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Based on BellRing Brands’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $258 million and net profit of $4.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $238 million and had a net profit of $0.

Bellring Brands, Inc. operates as nutrition business. Its products include protein shakes, powders and nutrition bars. The company was founded on March 20, 2019 and is headquartered in Brentwood, MO.