Bellerophon (BLPH) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Bellerophon (BLPH – Research Report), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 49.1% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Bellerophon has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.00.

The company has a one-year high of $11.85 and a one-year low of $3.26. Currently, Bellerophon has an average volume of 559.7K.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases.