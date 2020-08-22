Bellerophon (BLPH) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After H.C. Wainwright and Jefferies gave Bellerophon (NASDAQ: BLPH) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Maxim Group. Analyst Jason McCarthy maintained a Buy rating on Bellerophon yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.85.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.5% and a 49.5% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

Bellerophon has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.50, a 107.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 11, Jefferies also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $26.00 and a one-year low of $3.19. Currently, Bellerophon has an average volume of 169.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BLPH in relation to earlier this year.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM. INOpulse is based on proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device. BCM is based on placebo-controlled clinical trial designed to support CE mark registration in the European Union. Bellerophon Therapeutics was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.