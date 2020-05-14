Bellerophon (BLPH) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

In a report released today, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to Bellerophon (BLPH – Research Report), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.70.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 36.9% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bellerophon with a $30.00 average price target, a 57.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $26.00 and a one-year low of $3.19. Currently, Bellerophon has an average volume of 1.01M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM. INOpulse is based on proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device. BCM is based on placebo-controlled clinical trial designed to support CE mark registration in the European Union. Bellerophon Therapeutics was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.