Belden (BDC) Gets a Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Jonathan Dorsheimer maintained a Hold rating on Belden (BDC – Research Report) today and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $52.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 43.0% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Stmicroelectronics, Plug Power, and II-VI.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Belden with a $56.50 average price target, a 1.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Based on Belden’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $147 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $43.53 million.

Belden, Inc. engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions, and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.