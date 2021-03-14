Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Receives a Hold from J.P. Morgan

J.P. Morgan analyst Carla Casella maintained a Hold rating on Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY – Research Report) today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $30.16.

Bed Bath & Beyond has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $29.63.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $53.90 and a one-year low of $3.43. Currently, Bed Bath & Beyond has an average volume of 13.7M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. It operates through the Bed Bath & Beyond, Christmas Tree Shops, Christmas Tree Shops andThat!, Harmon or Harmon Face Values, buybuy BABY, and World Market, Cost Plus World Market or Cost Plus brands. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables. The company was founded by Warren Eisenberg and Leonard Feinstein in 1971 and is headquartered in Union, NJ.