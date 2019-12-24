Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Receives a Buy from Merrill Lynch

Merrill Lynch analyst Curtis Nagle maintained a Buy rating on Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY – Research Report) today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.19.

Nagle has an average return of 16.4% when recommending Bed Bath & Beyond.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagle is ranked #4014 out of 5777 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bed Bath & Beyond is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.27, a -17.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 17, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.57 and a one-year low of $7.31. Currently, Bed Bath & Beyond has an average volume of 7.74M.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. It operates through the Bed Bath & Beyond, Christmas Tree Shops, Christmas Tree Shops andThat!, Harmon or Harmon Face Values, buybuy BABY, and World Market, Cost Plus World Market or Cost Plus brands.