Bear Creek Mining (BCEKF) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

In a report issued on June 25, Kevin MacKenzie from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Bear Creek Mining (BCEKF – Research Report), with a price target of C$3.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.77.

According to TipRanks.com, MacKenzie is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.2% and a 59.0% success rate. MacKenzie covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Great Bear Resources, Cardinal Resources, and Rubicon Minerals.

Bear Creek Mining has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Based on Bear Creek Mining’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $3.5 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $4.07 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BCEKF in relation to earlier this year.

Bear Creek Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties. Its portfolio include Corani and Santa Ana. The company was founded by Andrew T. Swarthout and Catherine McLeod-Seltzer on August 31, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.