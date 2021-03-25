Beam Global (BEEM) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Tate Sullivan assigned a Buy rating to Beam Global (BEEM – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $35.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.3% and a 51.4% success rate. Sullivan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ceco Environmental, Capstone Turbine, and Mistras Group.

Beam Global has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $69.33.

The company has a one-year high of $75.90 and a one-year low of $6.31. Currently, Beam Global has an average volume of 688.1K.

Envision Solar International, Inc. engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness. The company was founded by Robert Lane Noble on June 12, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.