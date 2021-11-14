Beam Global (BEEM) Gets a Buy Rating from BTIG

In a report issued on November 11, Gregory Lewis from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on Beam Global (BEEM – Research Report), with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $32.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Lewis is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -2.3% and a 44.8% success rate. Lewis covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Eagle Bulk Shipping, New Fortress Energy, and Chart Industries.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Beam Global is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $40.00, a 19.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 27, Maxim Group also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $75.90 and a one-year low of $18.11. Currently, Beam Global has an average volume of 221.1K.

Envision Solar International, Inc. engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness. The company was founded by Robert Lane Noble on June 12, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.