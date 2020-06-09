Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Gets a Hold Rating from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Truman Patterson maintained a Hold rating on Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN – Research Report) today.

According to TipRanks.com, Patterson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 61.5% success rate. Patterson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Owens Corning, and Tri Pointe.

Beacon Roofing Supply has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $22.33.

The company has a one-year high of $37.92 and a one-year low of $11.67. Currently, Beacon Roofing Supply has an average volume of 704.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BECN in relation to earlier this year.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.