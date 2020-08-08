BCE (BCE) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Scotiabank

In a report released yesterday, Jeff Fan from Scotiabank downgraded BCE (BCE – Research Report) to Hold, with a price target of C$63.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $42.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Fan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 64.7% success rate. Fan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rogers Communication, Quebecor, and Telus.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BCE is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $46.03, which is an 8.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, Canaccord Genuity also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$58.00 price target.

BCE’s market cap is currently $38.35B and has a P/E ratio of 17.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -10.12.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 183 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BCE in relation to earlier this year.

BCE, Inc. is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers. The Bell Wireline segment offers data, including Internet access and Internet protocol television, local telephone, long distance, as well as other communications services and products to residential, small and medium-sized business, and large enterprise customers. The Bell Media segment includes conventional, specialty and pay television, digital media, radio broadcasting services, and out-of-home advertising services. The company was founded on February 25, 1970 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.