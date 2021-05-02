BCE (BCE) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

In a report issued on April 30, Kannan Venkateshwar from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on BCE (BCE – Research Report), with a price target of C$57.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $47.25, close to its 52-week high of $47.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Venkateshwar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 59.9% success rate. Venkateshwar covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as New York Times, Dish Network, and Walt Disney.

BCE has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $49.03, representing a 3.7% upside. In a report issued on April 27, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$59.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $47.55 and a one-year low of $37.73. Currently, BCE has an average volume of 1.45M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BCE in relation to earlier this year.

BCE Inc., formerly Bell Canada Enterprises Inc., is Canada’s largest communications company. The company engages in providing advanced broadband communication networks, wireless, wireline, and Internet services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in the country. It also offers television (TV) services including conventional TV, specialty TV, pay TV, and streaming services, as well as digital media, radio broadcasting, out-of-home advertising services.