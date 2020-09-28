BCB Bancorp (BCBP) Gets a Hold Rating from Piper Sandler

In a report released today, Nicholas Cucharale from Piper Sandler maintained a Hold rating on BCB Bancorp (BCBP – Research Report), with a price target of $8.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.14, close to its 52-week low of $7.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Cucharale is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.9% and a 33.3% success rate. Cucharale covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as 1St Constitution Bancorp [Nj], Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, and Esquire Financial Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for BCB Bancorp with a $9.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

BCB Bancorp’s market cap is currently $135.1M and has a P/E ratio of 9.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.57.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BCBP in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company of BCB Community Bank. Its primary business is the ownership and operation of the Bank. The company offers loans, including commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one to four-family mortgage loans, home equity loans, construction loans, consumer loans and commercial business loans. It also provides deposit products such as savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its retail and commercial banking services includes wire transfers, money orders, traveler’s checks, safe deposit boxes, a night depository, bond coupon redemption and automated teller services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.