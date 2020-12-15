Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After J.P. Morgan and Bernstein gave Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (Other OTC: BAMXF) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from DZ BANK AG. Analyst Michael Punzet maintained a Buy rating on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $89.75, close to its 52-week high of $90.40.

Punzet has an average return of 16.8% when recommending Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft.

According to TipRanks.com, Punzet is ranked #4154 out of 7146 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft with a $88.71 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $90.40 and a one-year low of $39.90. Currently, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has an average volume of 1,586.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories. The Motorcycles segment focuses on the premium segment. The Financial Services segment offers credit financing, leasing and other services to retail customers. The Other Entities segment includes holding and group financing activities. The company was founded on March 6, 1916 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.