September 5, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Baxter International (BAX) Gets a Buy Rating from Leerink Partners

By Jason Carr

Leerink Partners analyst Danielle Antalffy maintained a Buy rating on Baxter International (BAXResearch Report) on September 2. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $82.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Antalffy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 65.7% success rate. Antalffy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Baxter International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $89.29, a 10.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 3, Barclays also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $100.00 price target.

Based on Baxter International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.1 billion and net profit of $298 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.72 billion and had a net profit of $246 million.

Founded in 1931 and based in Illinois, Baxter International, Inc. provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company focuses on transformative innovation to deliver smarter, more personalized care for patients and providers. It operates through six global businesses: Renal Care, Medication Delivery, Pharmaceuticals, Clinical Nutrition, Advanced Surgery and Acute Therapies.

