Bausch Health Companies (BHC) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

In a report released today, Douglas Miehm from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Bausch Health Companies (BHC – Research Report), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Miehm is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.9% and a 37.7% success rate. Miehm covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Medical Facilities, and CRH Medical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bausch Health Companies with a $30.67 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Bausch Health Companies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.22 billion and GAAP net loss of $1.52 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.12 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $344 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 76 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BHC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Bausch Health Companies Inc is a global specialty pharmaceutical, consumer health, and medical device company with a focus on branded products for the dermatology, gastrointestinal, and ophthalmology markets.