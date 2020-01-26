Bausch Health Companies (BHC) Receives a Buy from Barclays

In a report issued on January 24, Balaji Prasad from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Bausch Health Companies (BHC – Research Report), with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 70.0% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Amag Pharmaceuticals.

Bausch Health Companies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.83, representing a 19.3% upside. In a report issued on January 9, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $31.97 and a one-year low of $18.72. Currently, Bausch Health Companies has an average volume of 3.56M.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.