Battle North Gold (BNAUF) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released yesterday, Tom Gallo from Canaccord Genuity reiterated a Buy rating on Battle North Gold (BNAUF – Research Report), with a price target of C$3.70. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Gallo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.5% and a 66.3% success rate. Gallo covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Paramount Gold Nevada, TMAC Resources, and NuLegacy Gold.

Battle North Gold has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.75.

The company has a one-year high of $1.69 and a one-year low of $0.37. Currently, Battle North Gold has an average volume of 29.66K.

