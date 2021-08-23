Bassett Furniture (BSET) Gets a Buy Rating from Noble Financial

Noble Financial analyst Joe Gomes maintained a Buy rating on Bassett Furniture (BSET – Research Report) today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $19.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Gomes is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.3% and a 59.4% success rate. Gomes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Voyager Digital (Canada), and One Stop Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bassett Furniture with a $32.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Bassett Furniture’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending May 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $124 million and net profit of $5.97 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $63.8 million and had a GAAP net loss of $20.35 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. manufactures, markets and retails home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products. The Retail segment consists of local furniture stores, regional furniture retailers, national department, chain stores and single-vendor branded retailers. The Logistical Services segment offers shipping, delivery, and warehousing services. The company was founded by John David Bassett, Sr. in 1902 and is headquartered in Bassett, VA.