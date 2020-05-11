Barrington Thinks SP Plus’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Kevin Steinke from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on SP Plus (SP – Research Report), with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.33, close to its 52-week low of $14.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinke is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.0% and a 43.9% success rate. Steinke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cross Country Healthcare, Heritage-Crystal Clean, and Echo Global Logistics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SP Plus is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.50.

SP Plus’ market cap is currently $450.5M and has a P/E ratio of 8.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.24.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.