Barrington Thinks Marcus’ Stock is Going to Recover

Barrington analyst James Goss reiterated a Buy rating on Marcus (MCS – Research Report) today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.62, close to its 52-week low of $6.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -4.0% and a 43.2% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Clear Channel Outdoor, Nexstar Media Group, and Lions Gate Ent Cl A.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marcus is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.67.

Based on Marcus’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $159 million and GAAP net loss of $19.35 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $170 million and had a net profit of $1.86 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MCS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts. The company was founded by Ben Marcus on November 1, 1935 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.