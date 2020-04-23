Barrington Thinks Laureate Education’s Stock is Going to Recover

Barrington analyst Alexander Paris maintained a Buy rating on Laureate Education (LAUR – Research Report) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.53, close to its 52-week low of $7.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -9.4% and a 33.1% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as American Public Education, Adtalem Global Education, and Franklin Covey Company.

Laureate Education has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.30.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $21.66 and a one-year low of $7.31. Currently, Laureate Education has an average volume of 1.39M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Laureate Education, Inc. engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Online & Partnerships, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, and Andean. The firm offers different fields of study including business, education, engineering, information technology, law, and medicine through Laureate International Universities network. The company was founded by Douglas L. Becker in 1989 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.