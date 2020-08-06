Barrington Sticks to Their Buy Rating for SuRo Capital (SSSS)

Barrington analyst Alexander Paris reiterated a Buy rating on SuRo Capital (SSSS – Research Report) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 43.2% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, American Public Education, and Franklin Covey Company.

SuRo Capital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.50, a 17.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 26, BTIG also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.91 and a one-year low of $3.60. Currently, SuRo Capital has an average volume of 384.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SSSS in relation to earlier this year.

Sutter Rock Capital Corp is a non-diversified closed-ended fund company. The fund invests in public and private companies located in the US and Non-US. It targets companies operating in the fields of social media, mobile computing and apps, cloud computing, software services, green technology, and education technology. It makes minority investments and provides financing for later-stage capital requirements.