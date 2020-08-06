Barrington Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Laureate Education (LAUR)

In a report released today, Alexander Paris from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Laureate Education (LAUR – Research Report), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 43.2% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, American Public Education, and Franklin Covey Company.

Laureate Education has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.38, which is a 27.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.50 price target.

Laureate Education’s market cap is currently $2.54B and has a P/E ratio of 3.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 237.71.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LAUR in relation to earlier this year.

Laureate Education, Inc. engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Online & Partnerships, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, and Andean. The firm offers different fields of study including business, education, engineering, information technology, law, and medicine through Laureate International Universities network. The company was founded by Douglas L. Becker in 1989 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.