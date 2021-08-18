Barrington Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Crawford & Company A (CRD.A)

Barrington analyst Kevin Steinke maintained a Buy rating on Crawford & Company A (CRD.A – Research Report) on July 27 and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.32, close to its 52-week high of $11.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinke is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 55.5% success rate. Steinke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cross Country Healthcare, Heritage-Crystal Clean, and Heidrick & Struggles.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Crawford & Company A is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.00.

Based on Crawford & Company A’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $277 million and net profit of $11.78 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $243 million and had a net profit of $5.9 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 62 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CRD.A in relation to earlier this year.

Crawford & Co. engages in the provision of claims management solutions to the risk management and insurance industry and self-insured entities. It operates through the following segments: Crawford Claims Solutions, Crawford TPA Solutions: Broadspire, and Crawford Specialty Solutions. The Crawford Claims Solutions segment comprises of Claims Field Operations, WeGoLook, Catastrophe Services and Marine service lines. The Crawford TPA Solutions: Broadspire segment provides third party administration for workers’ compensation, auto and liability, disability absence management, medical management, and accident and health to corporations, brokers and insurers worldwide. The Crawford Specialty Solutions segment focuses on Global Technical Services and Contractor Connection service lines. The company was founded by Jim Crawford in 1941 and is headquartered in Peachtree Corners, GA.