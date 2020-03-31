Barrington Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Affiliated Managers (AMG)

Barrington analyst Alexander Paris maintained a Buy rating on Affiliated Managers (AMG – Research Report) today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $59.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris ‘ ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -11.4% and a 30.1% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as American Public Education, Adtalem Global Education, and Franklin Covey Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Affiliated Managers is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $80.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Affiliated Managers’ market cap is currently $2.89B and has a P/E ratio of 144.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.01.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AMG in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. is an asset management company with equity investments in a diverse group of growing, boutique investment management firms. The firm provides assistance to investment management firms in strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.