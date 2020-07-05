Barrington Remains a Buy on USA Technologies (USAT)

In a report issued on July 2, Gary Prestopino from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on USA Technologies (USAT – Research Report), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 42.1% success rate. Prestopino covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bottomline Technologies, PowerFleet, and Cars.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for USA Technologies with a $10.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.25 and a one-year low of $3.80. Currently, USA Technologies has an average volume of 117.1K.

USA Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions. The company was founded by George Raymond Jensen Jr. in January 1992 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.