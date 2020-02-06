Barrington Remains a Buy on Quinstreet (QNST)

Barrington analyst James Goss reiterated a Buy rating on Quinstreet (QNST – Research Report) today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 56.2% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Clear Channel Outdoor, Nexstar Media Group, and Lions Gate Ent Cl A.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Quinstreet with a $17.00 average price target.

Quinstreet’s market cap is currently $644.9M and has a P/E ratio of 11.38. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.82.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of QNST in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Robin Josephs, a Director at QNST sold 75,000 shares for a total of $1,164,000.

QuinStreet, Inc. engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions.