Barrington Reiterates a Hold Rating on AMC Entertainment (AMC)

Barrington analyst James Goss reiterated a Hold rating on AMC Entertainment (AMC – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.12, close to its 52-week low of $1.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Clear Channel Outdoor, Nexstar Media Group, and Lions Gate Ent Cl A.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for AMC Entertainment with a $4.00 average price target, which is a 25.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, B.Riley FBR also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $4.00 price target.

Based on AMC Entertainment’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.45 billion and GAAP net loss of $13.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.41 billion and had a net profit of $171 million.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, D.C..The International Markets segment focuses its operations in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Denmark. The company was founded on June 6, 2007 and is headquartered in Leawood, KS.