Barrington Reiterates a Buy Rating on IMAX (IMAX)

Barrington analyst James Goss reiterated a Buy rating on IMAX (IMAX – Research Report) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss ‘ ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.9% and a 41.7% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Clear Channel Outdoor, Nexstar Media Group, and Lions Gate Ent Cl A.

IMAX has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.80, representing an 85.0% upside. In a report issued on March 19, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on IMAX’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $124 million and net profit of $18.17 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $109 million and had a net profit of $1.69 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of IMAX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: Network Business, Theater Business, New Business, and Other. The Network Business segment represents box office results and which includes the reportable segment of IMAX DMR and contingent rent from the joint revenue sharing arrangements and IMAX systems segments. The Theater Business segment includes the sale and installation of theater systems and maintenance services, primarily related to the IMAX Systems and Theater System Maintenance. The New Business segment involves content licensing and distribution fees associated with the firm’s original content investments, virtual reality initiatives, IMAX Home Entertainment, and other business initiatives that are in the development and/or start-up phase. The Other segment refers to certain IMAX theaters that the company owns and operates, camera rentals and other miscellaneous items. The company was founded by Graeme Ferguson, Roman Kroitor, Robert P. Kerr and William Shaw in 1967 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.