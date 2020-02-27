Barrington Reiterates a Buy Rating on Discovery (DISCA)

In a report released today, James Goss from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Discovery (DISCA – Research Report), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.95, close to its 52-week low of $23.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 49.5% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Clear Channel Outdoor, Nexstar Media Group, and Lions Gate Ent Cl A.

Discovery has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.25.

Discovery’s market cap is currently $13.91B and has a P/E ratio of 10.33. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.48.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 75 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Discovery, Inc. is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks, International Networks, Education and Other, and Corporate and Inter-segment Eliminations.