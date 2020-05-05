Barrington Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Woodward (WWD)

In a report released today, Christopher Howe from Barrington maintained a Hold rating on Woodward (WWD – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $58.21, close to its 52-week low of $46.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Howe is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 50.0% success rate. Howe covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Vehicle Group, Columbus Mckinnon, and Koppers Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Woodward is a Hold with an average price target of $56.75, representing a -10.0% downside. In a report issued on April 28, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

Woodward’s market cap is currently $3.47B and has a P/E ratio of 14.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.36.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WWD in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2020, Chad Robert Preiss, the Business Unit President of WWD sold 12,500 shares for a total of $1,331,655.

Woodward, Inc. engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the Aerospace and Industrial segment. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, combustion and motion control. The Industrial segment includes the design and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, fluids, gases, electricity, motion, and combustion. The company was founded by Amos W. Woodward in 1870 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, CO.