Barrington Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Littelfuse (LFUS)

Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino maintained a Hold rating on Littelfuse (LFUS – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $184.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 53.4% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as US Auto Parts Network, Kar Auction Services, and Liquidity Services.

Littelfuse has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $189.00.

Littelfuse’s market cap is currently $4.5B and has a P/E ratio of 30.93. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.05.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 83 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LFUS in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Meenal Seetha, the EVP & CFO of LFUS sold 1,729 shares for a total of $311,220.

