Barrington Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Barrett Business Services (BBSI)

Barrington analyst Vincent Colicchio maintained a Buy rating on Barrett Business Services (BBSI – Research Report) today and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $52.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.1% and a 41.8% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Exlservice Holdings, Sykes Enterprises, and HealthStream.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Barrett Business Services is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $64.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Barrett Business Services’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $219 million and GAAP net loss of $3.41 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $218 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.3 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BBSI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Barrett Business Services, Inc. engages in the provision of business management solutions, human resource outsourcing, and management consulting. Its services include payroll processing, employee benefits, workers’ compensation coverage, risk management and workplace safety programs, human resource administration, recruiting, and permanent placement. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.