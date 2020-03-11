Barrington Maintains Their Hold Rating on HealthStream (HSTM)

Barrington analyst Vincent Colicchio maintained a Hold rating on HealthStream (HSTM – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.11, close to its 52-week low of $22.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.4% and a 47.2% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Exlservice Holdings, Sykes Enterprises, and Perficient.

Currently, the analyst consensus on HealthStream is a Hold with an average price target of $28.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

HealthStream’s market cap is currently $724M and has a P/E ratio of 51.07. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.14.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

HealthStream, Inc. engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations and other members within the healthcare industry. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions.