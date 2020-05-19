Barrington Maintains Their Buy Rating on Atento (ATTO)

In a report released today, Vincent Colicchio from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Atento (ATTO – Research Report), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.83, close to its 52-week low of $0.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -8.7% and a 37.8% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Exlservice Holdings, Sykes Enterprises, and HealthStream.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Atento is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.00.

Based on Atento’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $375 million and GAAP net loss of $7.43 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $437 million and had a GAAP net loss of $45.97 million.

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Americas; and Brazil. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.