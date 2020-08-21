Barrington Maintains a Buy Rating on Sharps Compliance (SMED)

In a report released today, Kevin Steinke from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Sharps Compliance (SMED – Research Report), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinke is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 49.8% success rate. Steinke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cross Country Healthcare, Heritage-Crystal Clean, and Heidrick & Struggles.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sharps Compliance is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.50.

Sharps Compliance’s market cap is currently $127.9M and has a P/E ratio of 259.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.23.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.