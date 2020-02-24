Barrington Maintains a Buy Rating on LKQ (LKQ)

In a report released today, Gary Prestopino from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on LKQ (LKQ – Research Report), with a price target of $42.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 50.2% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Liquidity Services, and Cardtronics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for LKQ with a $42.25 average price target.

Based on LKQ’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $140 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $40.45 million.

LKQ Corp. engages in providing alternative parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments.