Barrington Maintains a Buy Rating on Cardtronics (CATM)

In a report released today, Gary Prestopino from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Cardtronics (CATM – Research Report), with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.37, close to its 52-week low of $15.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -10.4% and a 34.5% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as US Auto Parts Network, Kar Auction Services, and Liquidity Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cardtronics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $39.50, implying a 93.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 2, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

Based on Cardtronics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $339 million and net profit of $12.62 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $328 million and had a GAAP net loss of $6.1 million.

Cardtronics plc engages in the provision of automated consumer financial services through automated teller machines and multi-function financial services kiosks. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe & Africa, and Australia & New Zealand. The North America segment represents automated teller machine (ATM) operations in the Unites States, Puerto Rico. Canada, and Mexico. The Europe & Africa segment involves ATM operation in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, and i-design group plc. The Australia & New Zealand segment includes ATM operations in Australia and New Zealand. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.