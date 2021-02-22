Barrington Keeps Their Hold Rating on Copart (CPRT)

In a report released today, Gary Prestopino from Barrington maintained a Hold rating on Copart (CPRT – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $114.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 44.7% and a 59.5% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Points International, Kar Auction Services, and Liquidity Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Copart with a $140.00 average price target.

Copart’s market cap is currently $27.64B and has a P/E ratio of 41.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 12.08.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CPRT in relation to earlier this year.

Copart, Inc. engages in the provision of online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It provides vehicle sellers with a full range of services to process and sell vehicles primarily over the internet through Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology. The company sells the vehicles principally to licensed vehicle dismantlers, rebuilders, repair licensees, used vehicle dealers, and exporters and at certain locations, as well as to general public. Its services include online seller access, salvage estimation services, estimating services, end-of-life vehicle processing, virtual insured exchange, transportation services, vehicle inspection stations, on-demand reporting, DMV processing, and vehicle processing programs. It operates through the United States and International segments. The company was founded by Willis J. Johnson in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.