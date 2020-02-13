Barrington Keeps Their Buy Rating on PRGX Global (PRGX)

In a report released today, Alexander Paris from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on PRGX Global (PRGX – Research Report), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.08, close to its 52-week low of $3.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 44.9% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Adtalem Global Education, Franklin Covey Company, and Grand Canyon Education.

PRGX Global has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Based on PRGX Global’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $642K. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $7.86 million.

PRGX Global, Inc. is a business analytics and information services company. It operates through following segments: Recovery Audit Services-Americas, Recovery Audit Services-Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services. The Recovery Audit Services -Americas segment provides recovery audit services in U.S., Canada and Latin America.