Barrington Keeps Their Buy Rating on Koppers Holdings (KOP)

Barrington analyst Christopher Howe reiterated a Buy rating on Koppers Holdings (KOP – Research Report) today and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.98, close to its 52-week low of $19.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Howe is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 52.9% success rate. Howe covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Columbus Mckinnon, Woodward, and Harsco.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Koppers Holdings with a $50.00 average price target, which is an 119.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $44.75 and a one-year low of $19.82. Currently, Koppers Holdings has an average volume of 145.9K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Koppers Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company, which produces treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials & Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products & Services; and Performance Chemicals.